Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 18,114 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,252 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after buying an additional 896,217 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,805,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,588,000 after buying an additional 325,588 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

BAC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 37,468,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,326,000. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

