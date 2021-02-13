Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,875 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.32. 1,355,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $487.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

