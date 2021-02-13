Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,928 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

Tesla stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $816.12. 23,768,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,906,986. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $804.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,933 shares of company stock worth $111,362,433. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

