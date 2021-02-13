Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,017 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,500. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $179.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average is $152.90. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

