Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,623 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,487,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.90. 2,103,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,354. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.11 and a 200-day moving average of $221.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

