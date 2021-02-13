Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,754 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.74. 3,005,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $119.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

