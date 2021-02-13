Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,565 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,115. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.