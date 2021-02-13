Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 9,476 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 56,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 117,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,756,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,287,076. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

