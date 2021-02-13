Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,104.11. 855,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,850.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,675.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

