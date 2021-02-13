Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Trading Up 2.7%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 44,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 95,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Trust from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

