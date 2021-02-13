Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.86

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.86 and traded as high as $23.10. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 7,697 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $298.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $80,324.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 416,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,898,099.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $31,071.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 417,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,959.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $191,007 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 457.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

