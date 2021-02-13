Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce $52.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.81 million and the highest is $53.22 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $133.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $238.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $239.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.34 million, with estimates ranging from $305.19 million to $377.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

