Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

