Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

