Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 44.7% in January

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the January 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE SMLP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,187. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

