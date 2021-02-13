Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.23

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $15.10. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 6,279 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $90.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.
