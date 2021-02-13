Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.23

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $15.10. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 6,279 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $90.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

