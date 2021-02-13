Summitry LLC Acquires 5,676 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.7% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $37,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.99. 3,605,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.