Summitry LLC Acquires 78,461 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,461 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $75,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.