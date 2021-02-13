Summitry LLC Acquires Shares of 7,820 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.73. 1,207,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,710. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $439.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.42 and a 200 day moving average of $368.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

