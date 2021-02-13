Summitry LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.8% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $44,415,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $119.09. The company had a trading volume of 890,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.13. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

