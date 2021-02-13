Summitry LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summitry LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.9% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.00. 3,025,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,731. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.34 and a 200 day moving average of $333.63. The firm has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

