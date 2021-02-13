Summitry LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Summitry LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. 3,442,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

