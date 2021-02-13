Summitry LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.22% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $59,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,518,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,460. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

