Summitry LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 4,723,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

