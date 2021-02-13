Summitry LLC Has $35.70 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.6% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.74. 3,005,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,883. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average is $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $119.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

