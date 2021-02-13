Summitry LLC Has $40.55 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Summitry LLC cut its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems accounts for approximately 3.0% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.25% of Varian Medical Systems worth $40,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $176.12. 322,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,903. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.57. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

