Summitry LLC Has $71.02 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summitry LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 5.2% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $71,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.50. 9,097,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The company has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

