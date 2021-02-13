Summitry LLC Purchases 32,693 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summitry LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.2% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Citigroup by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.63. 12,174,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,822,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

