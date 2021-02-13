Summitry LLC Sells 4,421 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Summitry LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.2% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $43,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. 8,138,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,286. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,508,515 shares of company stock worth $79,475,347. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

