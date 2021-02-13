Summitry LLC Sells 44,488 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summitry LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.6% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. 34,473,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,679,652. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

