Summitry LLC Sells 56 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summitry LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 3.7% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.06% of Booking worth $50,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,150.58. 210,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,123.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,922.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.