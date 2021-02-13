SUN Price Reaches $16.93 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $79.93 million and $33.57 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can currently be purchased for $16.93 or 0.00036091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00276415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00096915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089008 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,728.00 or 0.97460695 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,719,973 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.