SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Cap of $93.16 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $93.16 million and $65.52 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can now be purchased for about $19.74 or 0.00041600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00277058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00090896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00090616 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.47 or 0.98606199 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064520 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,719,973 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

