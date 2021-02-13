Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.20

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.20 and traded as high as $22.90. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 7,809,616 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.85.

The company has a market cap of C$34.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

