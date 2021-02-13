Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBKK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479. Suncrest Bank has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $143.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

