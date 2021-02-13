Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 54% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.83 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 54% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.94 or 0.03839151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,674,095 coins and its circulating supply is 306,736,290 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

