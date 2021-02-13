Suretly (SUR) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $36,077.40 and $1,120.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Suretly has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.01059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054951 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.90 or 0.05622326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

