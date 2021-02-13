Surevest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Surevest LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,805,000 after acquiring an additional 246,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 215,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

NYSE PG opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

