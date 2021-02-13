Surevest LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Surevest LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.