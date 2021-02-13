Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

