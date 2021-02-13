sUSD Market Capitalization Hits $146.42 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. sUSD has a total market cap of $146.42 million and $52.60 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.01043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056118 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.88 or 0.05472344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.