sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $146.30 million and $55.44 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.01078112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.76 or 0.05644000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034578 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

