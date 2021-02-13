Sushi (SUSHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $523.80 Million

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sushi token can now be bought for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00273717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00087405 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00086710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00089086 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,049.71 or 0.97301827 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.