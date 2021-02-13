SushiSwap Market Cap Hits $2.07 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $16.29 or 0.00034239 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and $542.18 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00072066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.75 or 0.01069441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.47 or 0.05527375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 195,833,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

