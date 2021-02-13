suterusu Hits Market Cap of $21.70 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $21.70 million and $1.44 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 52% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.44 or 0.01043826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.25 or 0.05440037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,018,718,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

