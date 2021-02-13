Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $2.15 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Swerve has a market cap of $23.00 million and approximately $30.15 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004563 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00277203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00088241 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.87 or 1.00361044 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,225,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,717,776 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

