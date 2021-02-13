Swingby Hits One Day Volume of $9.08 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 159.2% higher against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $34.62 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00276854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00088231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00088352 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.55 or 0.97926561 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062907 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.