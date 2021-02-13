Swipe Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $263.23 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00005542 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 46% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $225.63 million and $263.23 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00071471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.02 or 0.01065729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059369 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.20 or 0.05568921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.