Switcheo Price Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and $504,774.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00284221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00090129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00088947 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,380.73 or 1.00510562 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00062899 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,245,218,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,457,069 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.