SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.98. 31,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 9,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SWK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SWK by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SWK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SWK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in SWK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
