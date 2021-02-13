SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.98. 31,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 9,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SWK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SWK Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SWK by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SWK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SWK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in SWK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

